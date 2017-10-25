The Champlain Local Health Integration Network (LHIN) says it has shaved its wait list for nursing help and assistance with bathing and dressing at home by nearly three-quarters.

The reduction comes nearly five months after the LHIN took over the delivery of home and community care services in late May from the Champlain Community Care Access Centre.

Last December, after damning provincial audits, the Ontario government dissolved all the community care access centres in the province and turned responsibility over to the LHINs.

In the Champlain region, which includes Ottawa and a wide swath of Eastern Ontario, 5,400 people were waiting for some type of home care service as of March 31, according to LHIN data.

As of the middle of October, that number was down to 1,443.

At the end of March, the average wait time for personal support services was two-and-a-half months; as of the third week of October, that wait had been whittled down to six days.

Demand dropping

The significant drop came earlier this year when the province added $14.8 million to the region's home care budget, according to the LHIN.

Chantal LeClerc, CEO of the Champlain LHIN, said priority is given to those needing nursing services, but that over the last few months, staff made an effort to get services to those who had been waiting the longest.

As well, LeClerc said something unexpected happened: fewer people have been calling to ask for in-home care.

"We're not sure why the number of people coming forward is dropping," she said. "If you know there is a long wait list, sometimes people don't bother calling for the service."

On average, a new client now wait about a week to receive the services of a personal support worker, according to the LIHIN, but in some rural areas the wait is much longer due to a shortage of workers. There are also shortages in psysiotherapists and occupational therapists.

Wait list will continue to fluctuate

"Being on a wait list for this kind of service means you're hanging on and trying to make the most of it," LeClerc said. "Your family may have to step in, which isn't always easy, and the default is if you're not able to manage at home, it's a call to 911 and then you're in the hospital."

Heather Duff helps coordinate care for clients at the Champalin LHIN, a position she held previously with the Champlain CCAC. She also chairs CUPE Ontario's health care workers sector.

She's pleased to see the decrease in the wait list but added the cycle of wait lists growing and lessening will only continue.

Duff argues some people who have dropped off the wait list may have gone into long-term care, died, decided to pay for home care, or are more likely being cared for by family members who are burning out.

"I would caution that the underlying issue is that you've heard that you're not going to get the service because it's going to take six to eight months, then you'll probably go and look for the service elsewhere," Duff said.