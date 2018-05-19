Health Canada seizes unauthorized drugs from Ottawa grocer

Health Canada said it has seized four products containing unauthorized drugs from a market in Ottawa's east end.

The affected products were sold at Gigi's Market, a grocer on Montreal Road in Vanier.

They are labelled as containing antibiotics such as ampicillin or amoxicillin, which can only be given with a prescription from a doctor, the agency said Friday evening.

Health Canada is warning people who may have purchased the products to not use them, adding that the products have not been assessed by the agency for safety, effectiveness or quality, and may pose serious health risks.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ADVISORY?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ADVISORY</a>: Did you buy Ampicillin, Kamox, Medampi or Medomox from Gigi’s Market in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ottawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ottawa</a>, ON? These products should not be used because they may pose serious health risks and are not authorized by Health Canada <a href="https://t.co/PKjlF77feZ">https://t.co/PKjlF77feZ</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/safety?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#safety</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YOW?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YOW</a> —@GovCanHealth

Health Canada advised anyone who used the products to contact a health care professional.

It said the potential side effects of the drugs include severe allergic reactions, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.