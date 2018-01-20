The discovery of hazardous material at an Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada building on the Central Experimental Farm has forced the building to close.

Have a story to tell? Send us an email.

Hazardous material was found on a surface area at the William Saunders Building and was sent out for testing on Tuesday, a representative from Agriculture and Agri-food Canada confirmed in an email.

The building was closed on Wednesday and will remain closed while an investigation and testing take place.

The Saunders Building houses two of Agriculture and Agri-Foods national collections as well as various research activities.

Patrick Girard, a media relations officer with Agriculture and Agir-Food Canada, told CBC News that the hazardous material found this week is unrelated to the research carried out in the Saunders Building.

Girard said all precautions are being taken to ensure the health and safety of employees.