A water filtration plant in Hawkesbury, Ont., flooded Sunday night, leading to boil water advisories for Hawkesbury in eastern Ontario.

The flood caused significant pressure loss and the plant is unable to filter water for the approximately 13,500 businesses and residences it serves. But water that was already in the system's tanks is still flowing out of taps.

The Township of Champlain is advising residents to moderate water consumption.

The following schools are closed due to the lack of drinkable water:

École élémentaire catholique Paul VI.

École élémentaire catholique Saint-Grégoire.

École élémentaire catholique Saint-Jean-Baptiste.

École secondaire catholique régionale de Hawkesbury.

École élémentaire publique Nouvel Horizon.

École secondaire publique Le Sommet.

CEFEO Hawkesbury.

Vankleek Hill Collegiate Institute.

Pleasant Corners Public School.