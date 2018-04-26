Tire recycling plant ready to roll into Hawkesbury, Ont.

Skip to Main Content
A Montreal-based company has set the wheels in motion to bring a new recycling plant for used tires to the eastern Ontario town of Hawkesbury.

Montreal-based company in talks with eastern Ontario town to build 170,000-square-foot facility

Ecolomondo, a Montreal-based company that specializes in recycling hydrocarbon waste, is planning to bring a tire recycling plant to Hawkesbury, Ont. (Shutterstock)

Ecolomondo, which specializes in recycling hydrocarbon waste, is working on a deal with Hawkesbury to build a 170,000-square-foot recycling plant, Radio Canada reported.

The company is still in talks with municipal authorities about acquiring the land at a local industrial park. 

Hawkesbury Mayor Jeanne Charlebois said the city signed a document with Ecolomondo, but there's more work to do. Details about the plant will be released once those discussions have concluded, he said. 

According to Radio-Canada, the deal is expected to be officially inked by the end of June.

