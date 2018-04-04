Teen found unconscious in a Hawkesbury, Ont., schoolyard has died

A 13-year-old boy found unconscious in a Hawkesbury, Ont., schoolyard Saturday evening has died, his school board says.

The unconscious teen was having trouble breathing when he was found at École élémentaire catholique Paul VI in central Hawkesbury around 7 p.m.

First responders tried to revive him before he was taken to hospital in Hawkesbury, then later to hospital in Ottawa.

The eastern Ontario French Catholic school board (CSDCEO) announced the boy's death Tuesday.

On Sunday OPP ruled out foul play in the death, but provided no further details.

Support services would be available for staff and other students at the boy's school, the board said.