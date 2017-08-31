Ontario's police watchdog is looking into the actions of Hawkesbury OPP in a Wednesday cellblock incident.

At about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, OPP in Hawkesbury responded to a disturbance call on Gladstone Street.

A 56-year-old Hawkesbury man was arrested, taken to the police detachment and placed in a cell, "where he experienced some issues and was transported to hospital by ambulance," OPP said in a media release issued Thursday.

No other information was provided.

The SIU was notified and is investigating.