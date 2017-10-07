The Liquor Control Board of Ontario's (LCBO) decision to relocate its downtown Hawkesbury location further outside the city centre has provoked mixed reactions in the municipality's business community.

The store will move to a more commercial area on County Road 17 and will be twice the size of the existing location.

"This new store … will allow us to offer a greater selection of products to our customers," said the LCBO in an email to Radio-Canada.

Some businesses and customers in the area are delighted at the prospect of getting the store in the spring.

"I think it's a good idea. There will be more parking," said Gilles Lalonde, a shopper.

Downtown shops concerned

However, stores surrounding the original location on Main Street do not share Lalonde's enthusiasm, as the retailer's departure also means the exodus of customers.

Last year, the Hawkesbury LCBO branch completed more than 300,000 transactions, meaning many people will be drawn to the new location and away from the downtown core.

Sunny Zhang, the owner of a winemaking shop in downtown Hawkesbury, is worried about the consequences of moving one of the main pillars of economic activity in the town.

"For us here, for Hawkesbury, this is not very good news. It's less volume for Main Street," she said in French.

Other shopkeepers agreed.

"[The LCBO] still brings in additional traffic that we do not usually have. By fetching a small bottle of wine, [the clientele] comes looking for meat, be it skewers, steak or roast," said Stéphane Jeaurond, a butcher shop owner.

'Business decision'

For Mayor Jeanne Charlebois, "it's a business decision, provided they stay in Hawkesbury," she said at a recent meeting.

However, the exodus from Main Street continues, as larger commercial spaces open up along County Road 17.

The empty storefronts are struggling to find renters, according to locals.