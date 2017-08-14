A judge has denied a request to have a teen sentenced as an adult after he pleaded guilty to five charges stemming from a spate of racist graffiti incidents in 2016.

The teen — who cannot be named because he was a minor at the time of the offences — pleaded guilty in February to inciting hatred, mischief against religious buildings, threatening conduct, weapon possession and breaching conditions imposed after a previous conviction.

Between Nov. 13 and 19, 2016, the teen spray-painted racist slurs and symbols on two synagogues, a Jewish prayer house, a mosque and a church whose minister is black.

He turned 18 soon after the offences took place.

After the teen's guilty plea, Crown prosecutor Moiz Karimjee asked Ontario Court Justice Peter Griffiths to consider sentencing him as an adult, with the aim of maximizing his access to treatment to deal with his racist ideology, increasing the ability to monitor his movements, and designating him a long-term offender.

Racist graffiti was spray-painted on the doors of the Ottawa Muslim Association on Northwestern Avenue in November 2016. (CBC)

Griffiths denied that request in court Monday as the teen's sentencing hearing resumed.

Signs of progress

Karimjee argued the teen is showing signs that his racist ideology has not changed, exemplified by a fight he had with a Muslim youth while they were both in custody in June.

But in court Monday, Griffiths said the teen has shown signs of progress that risks being undermined if he's sentenced as an adult. The teen apparently told counsellors he's interested in finding out how to remove racist tattoos from his body, expressed an interest in mental health counselling, and has shown progress in paid vocational training while in custody.

If he were sentenced as an adult, he would also lose the connections he's made with youth counsellors at the Youth Services Bureau of Ottawa's William E. Hay Centre in Ottawa.

The public is best protected if the teen's rehabilitation is encouraged, Griffiths told court.

A man washes racist graffiti away at the Machzikei Hadas synagogue in November 2016. (Andrew Foote/CBC)

Sentencing is expected to take place next week.