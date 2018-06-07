PC Daryl Kramp elected in Hastings–Lennox and Addington

Progressive Conservative Daryl Kramp has been elected in the new riding of Hastings–Lennox and Addington, CBC News is projecting.

With 31.2 per cent of polls reporting, Kramp, a former Conservative MP in the region, has 46.7 of the vote. His closest competitor, Nate Smelle, an artist and journalist running for the NDP is second with 34.0 per cent of the vote. Liberal candidate Tim Rigby, a former teacher finished in third with 13.0 per cent of the vote.

Ontario Votes 2018 | Complete coverage

Hastings–Lennox and Addington is a new riding that includes a number of rural townships as well as Napanee, Tweed, Bancroft and part of Belleville.

The riding consists of 90 per cent of the former Prince Edward–Hastings riding and 30 per cent of the former Lanark–Frontenac–Lennox and Addington riding.

Nate Smelle was the NDP candidate in the new riding of Hastings–Lennox and Addington. (Submitted)

Also running in the riding are: