Ontario Votes 2018: Hastings–Lennox and Addington

Hastings–Lennox and Addington is a new riding with no incumbent, but if it had existed in 2017, the Progressive Conservative victory would have been far from a blowout.

Extending north from Lake Ontario, the riding includes a number of rural townships, Napanee, Tweed, Bancroft and part of Belleville. According to Statistics Canada, its population is older than the provincial average, with lower-than-average incomes.

​Scroll down for a closer look at who makes up the riding, or click here.

Who is running in eastern Ontario? Check out this riding map.

The riding consists of 90 per cent of the former Prince Edward–Hastings riding and 30 per cent of the former Lanark–Frontenac–Lennox and Addington riding, but both the PCs who previously won them are now on the ballot elsewhere.

Who's running?

If the riding had existed in 2017 the PCs still would have won, though with less than 40 per cent of the total vote.

The PC candidate is Daryl Kramp, an established politician in the region who served as MP for the federal Prince Edward–Hastings riding from 2004 until he was unseated by Mike Bossio in the last election.

The Liberals are hoping candidate Tim Rigby, a former teacher, can take advantage of the open seat. The NDP candidate is Nate Smelle, an artist and journalist from the region.

A host of other parties also have a candidate in this race: Sari Watson for the Green Party, Lonnie Herrington for the Trillium Party, and Greg Scholfield for the Ontario Libertarian Party.