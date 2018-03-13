Skip to Main Content
Vehicle hit by bullets in Carlingwood, 2 males arrested

Vehicle hit by bullets in Carlingwood, 2 males arrested

Ottawa police have arrested two males after a vehicle was hit by bullets in the Carlingwood area Monday night.

Suspects were pulled over by police, are expected in court this morning

Police said in a news release a man was left his home on Hartleigh Avenue around 8:45 p.m. and was in his vehicle when it was hit by bullets fired from another vehicle.

He was not injured.

Officers got a 911 call about the shooting and said they soon pulled over a vehicle with two male suspects inside.

The suspects are expected to appear in court this morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ottawa police at 613-236-1222 extension 2912.

