Vehicle hit by bullets in Carlingwood, 2 males arrested

Ottawa police have arrested two males after a vehicle was hit by bullets in the Carlingwood area Monday night.

Police said in a news release a man was left his home on Hartleigh Avenue around 8:45 p.m. and was in his vehicle when it was hit by bullets fired from another vehicle.

He was not injured.

Officers got a 911 call about the shooting and said they soon pulled over a vehicle with two male suspects inside.

The suspects are expected to appear in court this morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ottawa police at 613-236-1222 extension 2912.