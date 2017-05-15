The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) has announced that Hard Rock International will partner with Rideau Carleton Raceway in a multi-million dollar expansion of the gambling centre.

According to a release issued by the OLG Monday, the two companies plan to invest more than $320 million to create an "integrated entertainment destination" that will include horse racing.

The OLG says the Hard Rock Casino Ottawa will take over the day-to-day operations of the slots at the raceway in the fall of 2017 as part of a 20-year agreement. The number of slots are expected to increase to 2,000 from 1,250 and 21 gaming tables will be added.

Hard Rock Casino Ottawa is a partnership between Hard Rock International and Rideau Carleton Raceway. (Jean-Sebastien Marier/Radio-Canada)

"The investments Hard Rock Casino Ottawa will make will substantially enhance the gaming entertainment experience, while increasing revenue for the province and encouraging local economic development," said OLG CEO Stephen Rigby in the release.

Nepean-Carleton MPP Lisa MacLeod said the announcement is great news for her community, which has suffered from lower attendance at the raceway recently.

"I'm looking at $320 million investment into my community that will, I think, drive more growth in the city's south end," she said. "I'm going to see a lot more stability for the horse people and we're going to see 1900 construction jobs."

Jim Allen, chairman of Hard Rock International, said the new entertainment complex could also directly and indirectly employ 2000 people.