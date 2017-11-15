The city of Ottawa's quasi-judicial committee of adjustment gave approval Wednesday for the addition of more gambling tables at the Hard Rock Casino in Ottawa's south end.

The casino, which up until recently was known as the Rideau Carleton Raceway, will go from 21 to 35 game tables.

City of Ottawa's committee of adjustment heard from Hard Rock Casino representatives and concerned community members regarding the expansion of gaming tables, on Wednesday, Nov 15, 2017. (Julie Ireton, CBC )

Several city councillors have complained about the way Hard Rock Casino management went about seeking this latest approval. Those councillors opposed to the expansion wrote a letter to the president of Hard Rock Ottawa earlier Wednesday.

"We interpret the application as an exercise in bad faith," states the letter signed by Tobi Nussbaum, Catherine McKenney, Diane Deans, Mathieu Fleury, David Chernushenko and Jeff Leiper. "We believe any requested increase to your gaming operations should be subject to the rigour of a regular re-zoning application, including the statutory public comment period, staff advice and recommendations."

But city staff were at the committee of adjustment meeting in Nepean's former city hall and told the four members they felt comfortable with what was seen as a "minor variance" or a renovation to the current facility.

Murray Chown, a planning consultant hired by the casino, said his client's request was actually an "invisible variance" since there would be no impact on city services and no significant impact on traffic in the area near the casino.

Paul Norris is the president of the Hunt Club Park Community Association. (Julie Ireton, CBC )

Only a few community members made presentations to the committee.

Paul Norris, president of the Hunt Club Park Community Association said he enjoys going to the casino with his wife, but he took issue with the casino not following the expected procedure to request more tables.

"There were 21 tables approved by council," said Norris. "Now they're going to committee of adjustment to overrule a council decision and there's significant social, economic impact by increasing the number of tables by 67 per cent and the committee of adjustment is not the place to do it because they just look at variances."

The only recourse for the community is to appeal to the Ontario Municipal Board.

City councillor Diane Deans says the casino's decision to seek approvals through the committee of adjustment is sneaky. (Ashley Burke/CBC News)

Councillor Diane Deans said the decision is frustrating and called the casino's approach to seeking approval at the committee of adjustment a "back-door, sneaky approach to expanding gaming without public scrutiny or even council scrutiny."

Deans said she also expects there is much more expansion in the works now that Hard Rock has taken over the facility.

The committee of adjustment will publish its report on November 24.