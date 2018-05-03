Hard Rock wins committee's approval for casino expansion

The Hard Rock Casino cleared an important hurdle in its expansion plans at the Rideau Carleton Raceway Thursday, winning the blessing of a city committee — but only after promising to take some responsibility for crumbling roads and worsening traffic in the area.

Hard Rock plans to turn the south Ottawa raceway into a major $318-million entertainment district including a 2,500-seat concert venue, 20 new gaming tables and a nine-storey hotel.

But with major development comes major congestion, and nearby residents urged councillors on the city's agriculture and rural affairs committee to hold Hard Rock to account.

Paul Norris of the Hunt Club Park Community Association said he's visited other Hard Rock venues around the world, and said the Ottawa location will need a lot of work.

Consultant Jack Stirling said Hard Rock will contribute to infrastructure improvements, within reason. (Laura Osman/ CBC) "When you go to a Hard Rock in Vegas … the entrance is beautiful," he said. "That's something that we're lacking here."

Crumbling roads

Norris showed councillors a video of crumbling roads near the raceway, and said with even more visitors expected, the deterioration will only worsen.

Coun. Eli El Chantiry said he's already hearing concerns about horses getting jostled in their trailers by potholes and cracks in the road near raceway.

It's not to say that we're going to take on 100 per cent responsibility for all the improvements. - Jack Stirling, consultant

"We're not blind to the issues that are occurring all across Ottawa, never mind the south end," said Jack Stirling, a consultant for Hard Rock in its talks with the city.

"It's not to say that we're going to take on 100 per cent responsibility for all the improvements. We will participate to the extent that Hard Rock is impactful in that area," he said.

That could include upgrades to the intersection of Albion and Lester roads, but the precise need won't be known until several studies are completed.

Coun. Diane Deans, a vocal opponent of the casino expansion, expressed concern casino-goers will cut through Blossom Park, a community in her ward, and asked city staff to conduct a transportation study.

If the study finds traffic deterrents are needed, Hard Rock may contribute to those as well.

The proposal still needs council approval to move ahead.