Hangry customer dials 911 to report late pizza

A 32-year-old woman dialled 911 at about 9 p.m. Monday to report her pizza wasn't ready when she showed up at an Elgin, Ont., restaurant to pick it up, Leeds County OPP said.

When police arrived, they said the woman and her 10-year-old son were waiting in their car to file their culinary complaint.

"Officers educated her on the proper use of the 911 system," OPP said in a news release.

"For a life-threatening situation or imminent danger or crime that's in progress, that's when you call 911," OPP Staff Sgt. Josh Kingsley reminded residents.

There was no evidence to suggest the woman had been drinking, police said. She is not facing any charges.

The incident occurred about 120 kilometres south of Ottawa.

There was no word on whether the woman eventually got her pizza.