The Ottawa police guns and gangs unit arrested two people after seizing firearms and narcotics from a home in the city's south end.

Police said in a news release on Sunday they had a search warrant for a home on Walkley Road near Baycrest Drive.

When they went there, they said they found and seized cocaine, marijuana, MDMA, liquid morphine and Canadian money.

Two loaded handguns were also seized.

The two accused in their mid-to-late 20s are facing several drug-related charges and other charges under the Criminal Code.