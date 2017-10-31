There's a chill in the air, and it's not just the plummeting temperature. Witches, zombies, and vampires are filling Ottawa's streets.

It's not all a horror show: there's a fair share of cute costumes as well.

We asked for your pictures of Halloween, and here are some of our favourites.

@cbcallinaday Too scary for the kids? pic.twitter.com/qzl6HDRDe2 — @SteveStP

She's the mad hatter to her Alice @cbcallinaday pic.twitter.com/dGJ6y3oxWk — @FULLofMIRTH

@cbcallinaday Sent this off to Ottawa Morning earlier but it took a bit too long to put on - didn't get it to them until end of show. pic.twitter.com/eX8gbr2ILr — @jpeltzer

I think I have the scariest pumpkin on the street this year. pic.twitter.com/bzopsigR57 — @hmrpatient