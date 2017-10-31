There's a chill in the air, and it's not just the plummeting temperature. Witches, zombies, and vampires are filling Ottawa's streets.
It's not all a horror show: there's a fair share of cute costumes as well.
We asked for your pictures of Halloween, and here are some of our favourites.
@cbcallinaday Too scary for the kids? pic.twitter.com/qzl6HDRDe2—
@SteveStP
She's the mad hatter to her Alice @cbcallinaday pic.twitter.com/dGJ6y3oxWk—
@FULLofMIRTH
We got this 👊🏻@cbcallinaday pic.twitter.com/hlmS83Tg4H—
@FULLofMIRTH
@cbcallinaday Sent this off to Ottawa Morning earlier but it took a bit too long to put on - didn't get it to them until end of show. pic.twitter.com/eX8gbr2ILr—
@jpeltzer
@cbcallinaday #zombie pirate. pic.twitter.com/UoJRgOMJpx—
@grreengirl2
Happy Halloween @cbcallinaday pic.twitter.com/nVLCcpcY8Z—
@c102jetliner1
@cbcallinaday challenge accepted pic.twitter.com/VW3RZf8Kso—
@tagger2012
#HappyHalloween2017 #CoupleCostumes @cbcallinaday pic.twitter.com/RSNpWQmGth—
@KavehShakouri
I think I have the scariest pumpkin on the street this year. pic.twitter.com/bzopsigR57—
@hmrpatient
We went for a game of thrones costume theme! pic.twitter.com/2IHM5JSysX—
@DrKendraB