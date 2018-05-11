'Jawdropping': Former Renfrew fire chief speaks about surprise ouster

Forner Renfrew, Ont., fire chief Guy Longtin said he had no idea what was in store for him when he attended a Monday meeting with the town's mayor and reeve.

That's when he found out that a new policy passed by town council in a closed-door meeting earlier that day made him too old to be fire chief.

Longtin was asked to retire effective immediately and sign an agreement, he told CBC News in an interview.

He refused.

"Jawdropping," Longtin said, summing up his reaction to the town's decision. "I've never been dismissed from any job I've ever held. I was floored. What do you say? What do you do?"

Longtin was escorted to his desk to collect his personal belongings, accumulated over his 26 years as chief. When he got home, Longtin said he started looking for a lawyer.

Reeve stands behind town's decision

Reeve Peter Emon has described the research, including legal advice, that informed town council's decision to introduce a mandatory retirement age for the fire chief.

Essentially, the town argues it has simply extended an existing Ontario retirement policy covering all frontline firefighters to the chief.

At 61, Longtin is at higher risk as an incident commander, according to Renfrew Reeve Peter Emon. (Facebook)

Though Longtin is likely the first non-unionized fire chief in the province to fall under the mandatory retirement policy, Emon stands behind jurisprudence suggesting the town has the right, since the chief's duties sometimes includes frontline work managing firefighters at active fires (which happens about twice a year, according to the chief).

"We just couldn't ignore that," Emon said.

In other words, it's not personal.

But it is personal for Longtin, who is concerned about the legality of the new policy and the way it was handled in his case.

'My personnel record is clear,' Longtin says

The town council first met to discuss the issue Wednesday, May 2, after Longtin left town to attend the annual symposium of the Ontario Association of Fire Chiefs, and five days before the vote that made the decision final.

"Why?" Longtin said he asked himself this week. "My personnel record is clear, the last performance appraisal record... 'Why' was all I could ask."

Longtin's lawyer, Bruce Sevigny, sent a letter to Mayor Don Eady earlier this week.

"There is good reason to believe that the true motivation behind this termination can be linked to a written harassment complaint that Chief Longtin advanced against you in March 2017," the letter reads.

When asked about that incident, Longtin said he'd "rather not talk too much about that." CBC has since obtained a copy of the written complaint from 2017, which accuses Eady of "workplace harassment."

"Your insulting accusation that I don't respect the taxpayer really makes me wonder after what I saw yesterday, if you even understand the meaning of respect," the complaint reads. "... Given the number of times that I've experienced this type of verbal assault toward me, I am officially putting you on notice."

Privacy concerns

Emon said the town would not respond to the 2017 harassment allegation, citing "a duty to respect the individual information of all employees present and past."

The mayor has deferred questions about Longtin's retirement to Emon, and did not respond to a direct request in time for publication Friday.

Longtin said he's received support from town members as well as fire chiefs across the country. The Ontario Association of Fire Chiefs confirms it will be weighing in on the town's decision after consulting its own lawyers and gathering board members to discuss a position.

In the meantime, Longtin's lawyer has extended a deadline for a response to the letter until Tuesday, at the request of the town's lawyers.

"Really, I'm too young to retire," said Longtin. "But I'd just rather get my job back."