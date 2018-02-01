Ottawa police have charged four men with weapons and drug offences after a foot chase near Churchill Avenue in Ottawa's west end Wednesday night.

According to a news release, officers saw a suspected drug transaction occurring between four men on Tillbury Avenue around 8 p.m.

All four men were arrested after police gave chase.

One of the men was found to have a loaded semi-automatic handgun, as well as cocaine and marijuana. A second loaded handgun was found under the front passenger seat of a vehicle, the release said.

The gun found in the vehicle has been connected to a break-in in Gatineau in early December, when a number of guns were reported stolen, according to the release.

Ottawa police are facing increased pressure from the community to do more to reduce gun violence in the city, after 13 shootings were reported in the month of January alone.

It's unknown whether any of the men arrested Wednesday are suspects in other investigations.