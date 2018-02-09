The trial of two former members of the University of Ottawa hockey team heads into its fifth day Friday.

Former Gee-Gees hockey players Guillaume Donovan and David Foucher are facing sexual assault charges in connection with an incident at a hotel in Thunder Bay, Ont. in 2014.

In February 2014, the University of Ottawa hockey team was in Thunder Bay for a game against the Lakehead Thunderwolves.

In the first three days of the trial one witness was questioned. He was another player on the hockey team and Donovan's roommate during the trip to Thunder Bay.

On Thursday, the complainant testified. She and the witness had met on the dating app Tinder when the Ottawa hockey team was visiting the northern Ontario city.

The complainant's identity is protected by a publication ban which also prevents CBC from naming the witness.

