The Calgary Stampeders and Toronto Argonauts will go head-to-head in the 2017 Grey Cup final in Ottawa Sunday, and leading up the big game comes the 105th Grey Cup Festival.

The lineup includes everything from tailgates to family fun, and offers both free and ticketed entertainment. Here's a roundup.

Grey Cup arrival

When: Nov. 21, 2017.

Where: TD Place at Lansdowne Park.

Price: Free.

The 105th Grey Cup Festival kicks off with the arrival of the famous trophy on Tuesday.

Street party

When: Nov. 22 to Nov. 25, 2017.

Where: Aberdeen Square at Lansdowne Park.

​Price: Free.

Featuring free entertainment on an outdoor stage, this week-long event will include family activities, player autograph sessions and giveaways. The event features an all-Canadian lineup, including Ottawa's School of Rock, Gabrielle Goulet and Andrew Waines.

Concert series

Country singer Jess Moskaluke is kicking off the first night of the Grey Cup festival concert series on Thursday, Nov. 23. (Supplied )

When: Nov. 23, 2017 at 6 p.m.

Where: Arena at TD Place.

Price: Tickets start at $45.00, or $104.80 for a three-day concert series pass.

Canadian country singer and Juno Award-winner Jess Moskaluke kicks off the Grey Cup Festival's three-day concert series on Thursday.

CFL Awards and rev-up party

When: Nov. 23 at 7 p.m.

Where: Shaw Centre.

Price: Tickets start at $300.00.

Celebrate in style on Thursday night at Shaw Centre with food and live entertainment.

Capital Pride Grey Cup party

When: Nov. 23 at 7 p.m.

Where: Horticulture Building at Lansdowne Park.

​Price: Tickets start at $9.00.

Presented by You Can Play, this inclusive Thursday night party aims to unite the Grey Cup community and Ottawa's LGBTQ community. Queer Mafia is set to host the event, with entertainment from a variety of performers.

RNation party

When: Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, various times.

Where: Aberdeen Pavilion at Lansdowne Park.

​Price: $10 per person per day, or $30 for three-day a pass.

The Ottawa Redblacks are rolling out the red carpet, offering a lineup of Canadian performers and great food at this three-day event.

Canadian Football Hall of Fame and Museum

The Toronto Argonauts will face the Calgary Stampeders in Sunday's Grey Cup championship in Ottawa on Nov. 26, 2017. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)

When: Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Arena at TD Place Concourse.

Price: Free.

Experience the history of the Canadian Football League with an exhibit of vintage jerseys, helmets and other memorabilia.

Family fun zone

When: Nov. 23 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Nov. 24 and 25 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Various locations at Lansdowne Park.

​Price: Free.

A space for families to experience football through outdoor activities such as learning how to kick a field goal, discovering proper passing techniques and participating in football target practice. The fun zone also includes face painting, obstacle courses, mingling with mascots and performances from various cheer teams. Player autograph sessions will take place Friday and Saturday.

CFLAA legends luncheon

When: Nov. 24 at 11:00 a.m.

Where: Shaw Centre.

Price: Individual tickets start at $100, while a table of 10 is $85.00 per person.

Fans have the chance to mingle and dine with some of the CFL's legendary former players, and hear about the history of the league from those who lived it.

Calgary Grey Cup committee free pancake breakfast

When: Nov. 24 and 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Aberdeen Square at Lansdowne Park.

Price: Free.

The Calgary Grey Cup Committee is serving up a free pancake and sausage breakfast on Friday and Saturday, with live music from Calgary's High Steppin' Daddy.

Concert series, part 2

When: Nov. 24 at 6 p.m.

Where: The Arena at TD Place.

Price: Tickets start at $45.00, or $104.80 for three-day concert series pass.

The second night of the GCF concert series features Juno Award-winners Sloan, Calgary indie band Reuben and the Dark and Toronto music collective Dwayne Gretzky.

​Cheer extravaganza

When: Nov. 25, 2017 at 11 a.m.

Where: The Arena at TD Place.

Price: Free.

Cheer teams from across the CFL will perform their routines from the 2017 season. Make sure to wear your team colours!

'Gridiron Gals' women's event.

When: Nov. 25 at 2 p.m.

Where: Shaw Centre.

Price: Tickets start at $50.00.

CFL coaches and players take you out onto the field to learn strategy and run drills. The on-turf activities are followed by a chance to be pampered at the nail and brow bar, enter to win prizes and check out the tailgate section.

Concert series, part 3

Canadian classic rock band Trooper is set to close out the Grey Cup Festival concert series Saturday night. (www.Trooper.com)

When: Nov. 25 at 6 p.m.

Where: The Arena at TD Place.

Price: Tickets start at $45.00, or $104.80 for the three-day concert series pass.

The final night of the festival concert series features classic Canadian rock bands Trooper and April Wine.

Grey Cup tailgate party

When: Nov. 26, 11 a.m.

Where: The Great Lawn at Lansdowne Park.

Price: Included with Grey Cup tickets.

This tailgate event included in your 105th Grey Cup ticket features food, beer and a variety of live music. Arrive early to secure a spot on the lawn!

VIP tailgate party

When: Nov. 26 at 12 p.m.

Where: Aberdeen Pavilion at Lansdowne Park.

Price: Tickets start at $150.00.

Stay warm in the Aberdeen Pavilion before the game with this event featuring live entertainment. Admission includes food and one complimentary beverage.