It's game day in Ottawa and football fans of all stripes are getting in the Grey Cup spirit, whether they're at TD Place, at the local bar, or firmly planted in their couch in their Snuggie. 

The Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group said the Grey Cup is the biggest event at Lansdowne Park yet, with more than 36,000 people expected at the game — 7,000 to 8,000 of them coming from out of town.

Here's how people in Ottawa are getting ready for the big game. 

Be patient, Murphy. The game doesn't start until 6:30 p.m.

It must be Grey Cup Sunday, because it's hard to believe anyone's ever been this excited to see an OC Transpo bus show up.

They look quite warm in those coats. Good thing too, since it's dropping to a low of – 6 C tonight. 

Lansdowne Park was Grey Cup central for much of the afternoon. 

And for those who aren't watching the game, today is just a regular Sunday. 