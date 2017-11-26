It's game day in Ottawa and football fans of all stripes are getting in the Grey Cup spirit, whether they're at TD Place, at the local bar, or firmly planted in their couch in their Snuggie.

The Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group said the Grey Cup is the biggest event at Lansdowne Park yet, with more than 36,000 people expected at the game — 7,000 to 8,000 of them coming from out of town.

Here's how people in Ottawa are getting ready for the big game.

Be patient, Murphy. The game doesn't start until 6:30 p.m.

Murphy is patiently waiting for the #GreyCup party guests to arrive. #GoStampGo pic.twitter.com/6WYuQkER4Q — @booshmeister

It must be Grey Cup Sunday, because it's hard to believe anyone's ever been this excited to see an OC Transpo bus show up.

They look quite warm in those coats. Good thing too, since it's dropping to a low of – 6 C tonight.

How about these two from Hamilton. They won’t be cold. I asked them who they’re cheering for. They paused. “Anybody but Toronto” they laughed. pic.twitter.com/UdJzUq5TSD — @Devin_Heroux

This is the #GreyCup Anatomy group. Already at the bus stop and getting ready to head to the festivities. They’ve been coming to this game for years. So many great traditions. pic.twitter.com/E8TGBYhMGN — @Devin_Heroux

Lansdowne Park was Grey Cup central for much of the afternoon.

So many fun events at Lansdowne #GreyCup @TorontoArgos #myottawa pic.twitter.com/70qr9OcaxI — @nnori

Walking to TD Place Stadium now. Fans of all teams spotted on the streets and bars and busses. It’s #GreyCup game day and there’s no other place I’d rather be. — @Devin_Heroux

Where @REDBLACKS fans and @MTLAlouettes fans are celebrating #GreyCup in Ottawa together. pic.twitter.com/WqTwAxDQV3 — @Devin_Heroux

Stamps fan with all the paint on his face. Perhaps taking a page out of @calstampeders Josh Bell’s playbook. @CFL @cbcsports pic.twitter.com/5re0iNGrBU — @Devin_Heroux

It’s getting serious now... the @TorontoArgos drum line just showed up to the @GreyCupFestival. @cbcsports @CFL pic.twitter.com/KkW80Fk2Y3 — @Devin_Heroux

The #greycup party has begun #intheglebe. Come hang out at @GreyCupFestival. No game ticket needed. Tons going on pic.twitter.com/lWeihP49rq — @TrevorGreenway

And for those who aren't watching the game, today is just a regular Sunday.