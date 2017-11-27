Businesses in and around Lansdowne Park are recovering after a "crazy" — and lucrative — Grey Cup weekend.

"It was the busiest we've ever been," said Maryam Haerian, owner of Bank Street pub Pints and Quarts. "It was crazy, non-stop."

On Sunday, there were so many customers she couldn't get into the kitchen, Haerian said.

"At one point I didn't think I was going to survive."

Maryam Haerian, owner of Bank Street pub Pints and Quarts, said Sunday was 'crazy.' (Andrew Foote/CBC)

'Perfect end' to week-long party

Grey Cup festival organizers said everything went according to plan.

"We couldn't be happier with the way everything went," Bernie Ashe, CEO of the Ottawa Sports Entertainment Group (OSEG), said Monday.

"It was the perfect end to a great week."

Ashe said he the advance planning, including reaching out to the out-of-town 7,000 ticket holders to make sure they knew how to get to the stadium, helped.

The OSEG team also had a snow plan just in case — a plan they had to put into action during the game.

"We knew the snow was coming," Ashe said.

David Chernushenko, the city councillor for the area, and Glebe BIA executive director Andrew Peck said they received nothing but positive feedback.

Not every business enjoyed a record-breaking day, however.

Compact Records, normally bustling during the holiday season, didn't cash in on the Grey Cup crowds.

"[It was] busy in the Glebe, slow in the stores," said owner Ian Boyd. "People had blinders on."

Fans brought stadium to life

TD Place was full of infectious energy Sunday night, despite the cold weather.

"Tons of people from every team are here so it's really exiting," said Safira Teja, a Carleton University student.

When asked how he planned to keep warm, one Calgary Stampeders fan said: "Drinking lots of booze."

A Redblacks-turned-Argos fan said she'd been wishing for the wintry weather.

"I just wanted snow so badly," said Brittany Druery.

Karen Greenwood-Milne and Brittany Druery are regularly Redblacks fans, but they turned blue and white for Sunday's game. (Andrew Foote/CBC)