Tens of thousands of football fans braved the snow and descended on Lansdowne Park Sunday for the 105th Grey Cup, where the Toronto Argonauts won a stunning 27-24 victory over the Calgary Stampeders.

A nail-biter to the very end, the game capped off a week of festivities across Ottawa as the nation's capital played host to Canadian football's most celebrated tournament.

36,154 fans from across the country flocked to TD Place for Sunday's game, proudly showing off their team's colours.

Ok, guys.



You seriously outdid yourselves this year!



These outfits are AMAZING! 👏👏👏



📸: @LandonEnt pic.twitter.com/MI1JpS7rGq — @GreyCupFestival

A Toronto Argonauts fan is seen before the Grey Cup in Ottawa on Sunday, November 26, 2017. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

A Saskatchewan fan poses for a photographer ahead of the 105th Grey Cup at Ottawa's TD Place. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

Disappointed as they may have been that their team wasn't in the final, Redblacks fans turned out in force for the game, too.

Ottawa Redblacks fans embrace before Grey Cup CFL action between the Toronto Argonauts and the Calgary Stampeders Sunday at Lansdowne Park. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

It was Ottawa's first time hosting the Grey Cup since 2004.

And if these reviews are to be trusted, everyone involved in organizing the championship deserves a pat on the back for a job well done.

@GreyCupFestival Excellent job #Ottawa ! Fantastic #GreyCup party! Less than an hour to kick off and we're having a great time! #FortheW pic.twitter.com/FvrY8TX961 — @bigzoomie

I haven’t heard anything but glowing reviews of #GreyCup 105 in #Ottawa from locals and visitors. Lots seeing redone Lansdowne for 1st time. Only bits of negativity was yesterday’s morning rain and no Redblacks in the game. — @amkfoote

Then came the snow.

People shovel snow from the field at Lansdowne Park's TD Place before the 105th Grey Cup on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017 in Ottawa. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Happy #GreyCup Canada.



Enjoy this snowy classic. pic.twitter.com/SUNHpSX0V7 — @Devin_Heroux

Gov. Gen. Julie Payette was among the dignitaries attending Sunday's match.

Gov. Gen. Julie Payette takes part in the coin toss at Sunday's Grey Cup. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was also in the stands.

Calgary was down 20-7 against Ottawa in last year's Grey Cup after the first half. They led Toronto 17-8 at halftime this year.

Calgary Stampeders running back Jerome Messam is tackled by Toronto Argonauts linebacker Terrance Plummer as he scores a touchdown during the first half of the 105th Grey Cup. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Canadian country music icon Shania Twain took to the stage for an electric, snow-filled halftime show.

Shania Twain performs during the halftime show during the 105th Grey Cup at Ottawa's TD Place. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

After falling behind to the Argos, Calgary looked poised to at least force overtime before veteran Matt Black intercepted Bo Levi Mitchell in the end zone with eight seconds left, winning the game for Toronto.