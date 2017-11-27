Tens of thousands of football fans braved the snow and descended on Lansdowne Park Sunday for the 105th Grey Cup, where the Toronto Argonauts won a stunning 27-24 victory over the Calgary Stampeders.
A nail-biter to the very end, the game capped off a week of festivities across Ottawa as the nation's capital played host to Canadian football's most celebrated tournament.
36,154 fans from across the country flocked to TD Place for Sunday's game, proudly showing off their team's colours.
Disappointed as they may have been that their team wasn't in the final, Redblacks fans turned out in force for the game, too.
It was Ottawa's first time hosting the Grey Cup since 2004.
And if these reviews are to be trusted, everyone involved in organizing the championship deserves a pat on the back for a job well done.
I haven’t heard anything but glowing reviews of #GreyCup 105 in #Ottawa from locals and visitors. Lots seeing redone Lansdowne for 1st time. Only bits of negativity was yesterday’s morning rain and no Redblacks in the game.—
@amkfoote
Then came the snow.
Gov. Gen. Julie Payette was among the dignitaries attending Sunday's match.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was also in the stands.
Calgary was down 20-7 against Ottawa in last year's Grey Cup after the first half. They led Toronto 17-8 at halftime this year.
Canadian country music icon Shania Twain took to the stage for an electric, snow-filled halftime show.
After falling behind to the Argos, Calgary looked poised to at least force overtime before veteran Matt Black intercepted Bo Levi Mitchell in the end zone with eight seconds left, winning the game for Toronto.