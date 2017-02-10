Wide receiver Greg Ellingson has signed a two-year contract extension that will keep him with the Ottawa Redblacks through the 2018 season, the team announced Friday.

Ellingson scored four touchdowns for the Redblacks last season and caught 76 passes for 1,260 yards, the second-straight year the 28-year-old had eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark.

His most noteworthy moment with the team came in the 2015 East Division final, when he scored a 98-yard touchdown on a pass from Henry Burris with about one minute left on the clock — sending Ottawa to its first Grey Cup final since 1981.

The Florida native first signed with the Redblacks in 2015, after spending two seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The financial terms of Friday's deal were not announced.