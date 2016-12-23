Ottawa is under a nice blanket of snow this holiday season, but it was a very different picture a year ago.
Last Christmas Eve the high was 17 C and there was no snow on the ground. People were out jogging in shorts, eating on patios and hitting the links.
There's a much different forecast this time around, with a high temperature of 2 C on Friday and southwest winds gusting from 20 to 40 km/h. Periods of snow will begin before morning with a low of –4 C overnight.
On Saturday, Christmas Eve, periods of snow will end in the morning, giving way to cloudy skies, a high of plus 3 C and a 60 per cent chance of rain showers. Saturday night will bring cloudy periods and a low of –7 C.
And on Sunday, Christmas Day, it'll be sunny with a high of –5 C. Clouds will roll in Sunday night as the low drops to –13 C.
You can watch the 2015 news report by the CBC's Matthew Kupfer in the player above.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.