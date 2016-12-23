Ottawa is under a nice blanket of snow this holiday season, but it was a very different picture a year ago.

Last Christmas Eve the high was 17 C and there was no snow on the ground. People were out jogging in shorts, eating on patios and hitting the links.

There's a much different forecast this time around, with a high temperature of 2 C on Friday and southwest winds gusting from 20 to 40 km/h. Periods of snow will begin before morning with a low of –4 C overnight.

On Saturday, Christmas Eve, periods of snow will end in the morning, giving way to cloudy skies, a high of plus 3 C and a 60 per cent chance of rain showers. Saturday night will bring cloudy periods and a low of –7 C.

And on Sunday, Christmas Day, it'll be sunny with a high of –5 C. Clouds will roll in Sunday night as the low drops to –13 C.

You can watch the 2015 news report by the CBC's Matthew Kupfer in the player above.