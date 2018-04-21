2 grass fires erupt day after city-wide fire ban issued

Ottawa's fire department is reiterating its "zero tolerance" fire ban after crews had to battle a pair of grass and brush fires Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters were first called Franktown and Wood's roads at around 1:15 p.m. after receiving a 911 call that a field was ablaze, Ottawa Fire Services said in a statement.

The fire, near the Riverbend Golf and Country Club, appeared to have been caused by an unattended burn pile, the fire department said.

It was reported to be under control shortly before 3 p.m.

Barrel burn causes 2nd blaze

Shortly after 3 p.m., firefighters received another 911 call. This time it came from a homeowner on Paden Road who said a grass and brush fire had broken out on her property.

The homeowner had been burning material in an outdoor barrel, Ottawa Fire Services said, when it became airborne and ignited the area surrounding her home and barns.

Firefighters from Ottawa and the neighbouring municipality of North Grenville were dispatched to the blaze, which at its height was roughly the size of a soccer field.

They were able to bring it under control by around 4 p.m., the city's fire department said.

Open-air fires prohibited

Less than 24 hours earlier, Ottawa Fire Services had issued the city-wide burn ban as temperatures were set to rise following weeks of cold, wet weather.

Following Saturday's fires, officials reminded people the ban — which applies to brush pile burns, agricultural burns and campfires — was still in effect.

"All open-air fires are prohibited," said the fire department. "There will be zero tolerance enforcement during the fire ban."

City bylaw were on the scene of the two Saturday fires, officials said.

No injuries have been reported.