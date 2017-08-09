Ottawa police are hoping to track down a person of interest seen leaving the area of a suspicious early morning fire in Vanier.

Police and firefighters were called to 227 Granville St., between Shakespeare and Montfort streets just north of Montreal Road, at about 1:20 a.m. Tuesday.

A small part of a fence was on fire and residents were trying to put it out before firefighters arrived, according to the fire department.

No one was injured.

Witnesses reported seeing a male leaving the area on a bicycle and investigators would like to speak to him, police said.

The arson unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 3770. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

A string of arsons in Vanier

There have been a number of arsons in the Vanier area in recent months:

April 10, 2017 : Three separate fires were set within a few hours of each other at 253 Deschamps Ave., 209 Ste Anne Ave. and 270 Montreal Rd.

: Three separate fires were set within a few hours of each other at 253 Deschamps Ave., 209 Ste Anne Ave. and 270 Montreal Rd. May 20, 2017: A home at 278 Shakespeare St. was badly damaged by a fire.

Investigators believe the April 10 and May 20 incidents are related.

June 4: A home at 309 Montfort St. was badly damaged by a fire.

View a map of recent arsons in Vanier here.