Make your own gourmet cherry-flavoured oatmeal

A new café in Old Ottawa South is serving bowls of oatmeal with a gourmet twist, featuring recipes such as strawberry shortcake and lemon curd blueberry.

The idea behind Oat Couture Cafe was to provide Ottawa locals with a healthy breakfast option, and to show what can be done with oats, owners Brian Montgomery and Ben Baird told CBC Radio's All In A Day.

"I always found it hard to find healthy, fast [and] casual in Ottawa," Montgomery said. "[I wondered] why is oatmeal, a grain, not become elevated like other grains, like rice?"

Oat Couture Cafe, which opened on 1154 Bank St. Tuesday, serves both sweet and savoury items made with ingredients such as grape tomatoes, soft goat cheese, basil and caper-pesto. The oatmeal is thoroughly stirred to ensure the bowls are flavoured right to the bottom.

The suggestion to open an oatmeal café seemed absurd at first, said Baird, who was approached by Montgomery about the idea.

"As soon as I kind of broke through the barrier of, it's just not cinnamon and brown sugar, I was like, 'Hey, this could be creatively fun and I could go places with this," Baird said.

Montgomery and Baird shared one of their most popular recipes, Valentine Bowl, with All In A Day host Alan Neal on this week's D is for Dinner segment.

Valentine bowl recipe

Ingredients

8 oz. of cooked steel-cut oats.

30 ml of vanilla cream.

30 ml of dark cherry compote.

1 tbsp of toasted coconut.

Dark cherry compote

1 cup of sugar.

1/2 cup of water.

1 tsp of vanilla.

Juice from half a lemon.

1/2 teaspoon of salt.

15 oz. of frozen dark cherries.

4 oz. of cornstarch.

1/2 cup of water.

Vanilla cream

30 ml of whipped cream.

1 tsp vanilla.

1 tsp of icing sugar.

Directions