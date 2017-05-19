A recreational hockey player found guilty last month of aggravated assault has been ordered to pay another $5,000 to the victim of a 2012 hit during a hockey game in a non-contact men's league in Ottawa.

With 47 seconds remaining in a March 2012 game in the Ottawa Senior Men's Hockey League, Gordon MacIsaac and Drew Casterton collided.

Drew Casterton told court he continues to suffer from migraines. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

Casterton was knocked unconscious, broke two teeth and suffered cuts on his face. He told court he suffers from debilitating migraines, as well as a lack of focus and concentration, and that he's lost thousands of dollars in missed income.

Prior to sentencing Friday, MacIsaac turned to face Casterton and his family, and said he was devastated to hear about Casterton's ongoing health problems. He then turned to Ontario Court Justice Catherine Kehoe and promised not to be involved in any further criminal activity.

He told court he found the 100 hours of community service ordered as part of his initial sentence "an enlightening experience," and that he wants to devote himself to making a positive contribution.

Hit was retaliation

In her decision last month, Kehoe said MacIsaac had tracked Casterton and hit him with a "full-force blindside body and head shot," then skated by the other team's bench and said it was retaliation for a trip that had happened seconds before.

The judge told the court the hit fell outside the implied consent that a player might be hurt playing a sport, even in a non-contact league.

At a sentencing hearing Friday, Kehoe ordered MacIsaac to pay the victim an additional $5,000, on top of the $5,000 he paid after a previous trial.

He must serve another 12 months of probation and attend anger management classes. MacIsaac is also banned from participating in organized hockey, and must speak before hockey organizations about the incident.

New trial previously ordered

MacIsaac, who is now 33, had been convicted of aggravated assault after an initial trial in 2013, but a new trial was ordered after the Ontario Court of Appeal found the judge relied on her knowledge of "hockey strategy" rather than expert testimony.

Casterton is also suing MacIsaac and the league for $600,000, alleging in his statement of claim the league had heard about MacIsaac's aggressive behaviour and should have banned him from playing.

In response, court documents show the league denies being negligent and says it acted reasonably, while MacIsaac said Casterton was an inexperienced player wearing improper gear and the hit was accidental.

None of the claims has been tested in civil court.