Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie says Canada's young Indigenous people are still suffering the same kind of pain young people suffered in the now defunct residential schools.

Downie made a rare public appearance on Parliament Hill Sunday at festivities surrounding We Day, the movement started by children's rights activist Craig Kielburger.

Downie told the crowd that young Indigenous children in parts of the Canada still must travel great distances to go to school.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau embraces Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie, as Daisy Wenjack, left, and Pearl Wenjack look on at We Day on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa on Sunday, July 2, 2017. Downie's project "Secret Path" tells the story of Chanie Wenjack, who died in 1966 escaping a residential school. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

He told young people gathered at We Day that they can learn a lot about the history of church-run residential schools, where children suffered emotional and physical abuse.

Downie is suffering from an incurable form of brain cancer and makes few public appearances.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also attended the We Day event and took to the stage to thank Downie.

Earlier Trudeau told the crowd that young people will be key in building a Canada that is made up of trust, openness and love.

At 6:50 p.m. the Parliamentary Protective Service, which oversees security on the Hill grounds, says about 14,000 people attended Sunday's event.