Eastern Ontario leaders react to Gord Brown's death

Eastern Ontario leaders react to Gord Brown's death

Politicians throughout eastern Ontario are reacting to the death of longtime Conservative MP Gord Brown, who suffered a heart attack Wednesday morning inside his office on Parliament Hill.

Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes MP, 57, died Wednesday after heart attack at Hill office

CBC News ·
Longtime Conservative MP remembers the man he first met in 1981 3:00

The 57-year-old MP, who represented the eastern Ontario riding of Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes, was first elected in 2004. He is survived by his wife Claudine and their two sons, Chance and Tristan.

Paramedics were called to Brown's office on the Hill shortly before 10 a.m. and performed emergency resuscitation efforts en route to the hospital.

Conservatives were told during their weekly caucus meeting about Brown's heart attack, which ended early after they received the news. MPs were later called back into the room and told he had died, and a prayer was said for him.

Brown's death was announced in the Ontario Legislature by Leeds-Grenville MPP Steve Clark and a moment of silence was held in Brown's honour.

Leeds–Grenville MPP Steve Clark stands up in the Legislature to announce MP Gord Brown's death, and to ask for a moment of silence. 1:38

Before entering federal politics, Brown was a town councillor in Gananoque, Ont. He was also president of the 1000 Islands-Gananoque Chamber of Commerce and chair of the St. Lawrence Parks Commission.

Communities shared their thoughts on social media.

Politicians and other leaders throughout eastern Ontario have also shared their condolences.

