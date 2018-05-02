Eastern Ontario leaders react to Gord Brown's death

Politicians throughout eastern Ontario are reacting to the death of longtime Conservative MP Gord Brown, who suffered a heart attack Wednesday morning inside his office on Parliament Hill.

The 57-year-old MP, who represented the eastern Ontario riding of Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes, was first elected in 2004. He is survived by his wife Claudine and their two sons, Chance and Tristan.

Paramedics were called to Brown's office on the Hill shortly before 10 a.m. and performed emergency resuscitation efforts en route to the hospital.

Conservatives were told during their weekly caucus meeting about Brown's heart attack, which ended early after they received the news. MPs were later called back into the room and told he had died, and a prayer was said for him.

Brown's death was announced in the Ontario Legislature by Leeds-Grenville MPP Steve Clark and a moment of silence was held in Brown's honour.

Leeds–Grenville MPP Steve Clark stands up in the Legislature to announce MP Gord Brown's death, and to ask for a moment of silence. 1:38

Before entering federal politics, Brown was a town councillor in Gananoque, Ont. He was also president of the 1000 Islands-Gananoque Chamber of Commerce and chair of the St. Lawrence Parks Commission.

Communities shared their thoughts on social media.

We are deeply saddened to hear of the sudden passing of MP Gord Brown. Deepest condolences to his family, friends and greater community. —@twpec

The Seeley's Bay community is shocked and saddened by the news of the death of our Member of Parliament Gord Brown. Gord was a frequent visitor and keen supporter of our local initiatives. Our condolences to the Brown family. —@Seeleys_Bay

Shocked and saddened. There are simply no words. Our condolences to Claudine, Chance & Tristan.<a href="https://t.co/gxHszXV449">https://t.co/gxHszXV449</a> <a href="https://t.co/gxHszXV449">https://t.co/gxHszXV449</a> —@brockvillechamb

Politicians and other leaders throughout eastern Ontario have also shared their condolences.

Very sad news. He was a great guy and superb voice for the small business community in his riding. I had the honour of living in residence at Carleton with Gord. Rest in Peace —@JimWatsonOttawa

Deeply saddened to hear of the loss of Gord Brown MP. A great community leader and a friend to everyone. I was honoured to know him. My sincere and heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. —@garybennettpc

Just heard this sad news. While I didn't agree with him on much, Gord was a good man & a hard worker for us in Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Island & Rideau Lakes. I send my condolences to his family and our prayers are with them <a href="https://t.co/xzxto0LEr3">https://t.co/xzxto0LEr3</a> —@CamHolmstrom

Heartbroken to learn of the loss of <a href="https://twitter.com/gordbrown?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@gordbrown</a>. We had been in the political trenches together since I was 15 years old. Great guy, great parliamentarian, great friend. Thoughts and prayers with his wife, children, and family. —@Baird

Here’s a picture of Gord Brown and me from last month at the Canadian Embassy in Washington. We were arm wrestling over whether to call the chairs Thousand Island Chairs or Muskoka Chairs. He won. So many memories 😢😢 <a href="https://t.co/OvjKlcmim3">pic.twitter.com/OvjKlcmim3</a> —@TonyclementCPC

Just hearing about the passing of MP <a href="https://twitter.com/gordbrown?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@gordbrown</a>. Gord was a decent man who cared deeply about representing the people of Leeds — Grenville. I enjoyed working with him and will certainly miss having him as a colleague from our neighbouring riding. <a href="https://t.co/wTLGhpSnol">pic.twitter.com/wTLGhpSnol</a> —@MarkGerretsen

Very sorry to hear about the passing of <a href="https://twitter.com/gordbrown?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@gordbrown</a>. My thoughts are with his family, friends, colleagues, and staff. Gone too soon. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RIP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RIP</a> —@Bob_Chiarelli

Sending love to the family of <a href="https://twitter.com/gordbrown?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@gordbrown</a> a beloved colleague and friend. Taken away from us far too soon. He was a man of uncommon warmth, kindness and good cheer. The Conservative Family has lost one of its best. May his memory be a blessing. RIP —@LindaFrum

I am shocked to learn of the passing of MP <a href="https://twitter.com/gordbrown?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@gordbrown</a>. He was a great MP and I was proud to call him a friend. He will be missed and my prayers go out to his family during this time. —@ThomasRVPE