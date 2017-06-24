Five people were taken to hospital on Friday night after being exposed to a mix of chlorine and acid at Amberwood Village Golf and Country Club in west Ottawa.

Ottawa Fire Services' haz mat unit responds to a call at the Amberwood Golf and Country Club Friday, June 23. (Stephane Beaudoin)

Paramedics and fire services responded to a call at the club around 8:10 p.m., where 13 people ranging in age from 2-49 years old were reacting to toxic fumes. Eight of those patients were treated on scene and released.

The other five — aged 17-39 — were sent to hospital in stable condition with respiratory inflammation.

A hazmat team was also on scene to check on the club's heating and ventilation systems.

According to Amberwood Village's Twitter page, there was a "localized chemical reaction" that caused toxic fumes to be released in the clubhouse, prompting an evacuation from the building.

As of Saturday morning, the club has re-opened.