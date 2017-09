No one was injured when several shots were fired in Old Ottawa South overnight, Ottawa police say. (CBC)

Several shots were fired in the Old Ottawa South neighbourhood overnight, and Ottawa police are investigating.

It happened at about 10:35 p.m. on Glenview Avenue, between Colonel By Drive and Main Street, police said.

Police responded and found evidence that several shots had been fired, but no one was injured.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation continues.