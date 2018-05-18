Ontario Votes 2018: Glengarry–Prescott–Russell

With no incumbent and the largest proportion of Francophones in the region, the mainly rural Glengarry–Prescott–Russell riding should be a one to watch this election.

Glengarry–Prescott–Russell includes a portion of Ottawa's most eastern population with the communities of Navan, Cumberland and Vars. Another segment of the riding's population lives outside of Ottawa but commutes to the capital for work.

Scroll down for a closer look at who makes up the riding, or click here.

Who is running in eastern Ontario? Check out this riding map.

There's a significant Francophone population, with the most recent census indicating that 66 per cent of the population are able to conduct a conversation in both official languages.

The large riding retained nearly all of its area in the recent redistribution of ridings, losing only one per cent of its land to the redrawn Orléans riding.

Who's running?

Liberal incumbent Grant Crack announced earlier this year he will not seek re-election after having held the seat since 2011.

The riding hasn't been conservative since J. Albert Belanger lost his seat in 1981, although the PC candidates in the last two elections garnered more than 30 per cent of the popular vote.

Pierre Leroux, mayor of Russell Township, is running to keep the seat red. The Francophone politician got into a bit of hot water before campaigning officially began when he posted a 'get to know me' video containing a scene that depicted Vanier as rundown and crime-ridden. Later on, he said some of his campaign signs were stolen.

Amanda Simard, a councillor in Russell Township with experience as a Parliament Hill staffer, is running for the PCs. The NDP candidate is Bonnie Jean-Louis, a social justice and community advocate.

Also running in Glengarry–Prescott–Russell are Daniel Reid of the Green Party, independent candidate Joël Charbonneau, and Darcy Neal Donnelly of the Ontario Libertarian Party.