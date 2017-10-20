A 17-year-old boy is facing a raft of weapons charges after a gun sighting sent a high school in the Glebe into lockdown Thursday.

Ottawa police said they were called to the area around Glebe Collegiate Institute around 10:45 a.m. by witnesses who thought they saw someone with a handgun.

That sent the school into lockdown, meaning doors were locked and students kept in classrooms.

Police arrived and located the suspect, and a short time later they found a gun, both off school property.

Nobody was injured and nobody was threatened with the weapon, police said.

The boy, who police earlier identified as a student at the school and who cannot be named because of his age, is being charged with:

Possessing a loaded, regulated firearm.

Carrying a concealed weapon.

Possessing a licensed and regulated firearm without knowingly having a licence and registration card.

Careless usage, handling or storage of a firearm.

Possessing a weapon dangerous to the public peace.

He is expected in court on Friday.