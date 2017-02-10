Ottawa police are asking for the public's help after a group of boys playing outdoor hockey in the Glebe last month were robbed by men armed with a Taser-like weapon.

Police said the incident happened around 11 p.m. on Jan. 2, at Glebe Memorial Park.

About six boys ranging in age from their preteens to late-teens were playing hockey at the park's rink when a silver Mazda 3 pulled up with three men inside, police said.

Two of the men got out of the car, one armed with brass knuckles and what is believed to have been a Taser-like conductive energy weapon.

The armed man Tasered one of the boys and assaulted another, then demanded their wallets and mobile phones.

The men then drove away with property belonging to four of the boys, police said. The two boys assaulted had minor injuries and did not require further medical attention, police said.

Stolen card used

A short time after the robbery, a stolen card was used at a convenience store on Greenbank Road by a person police believe was the same man who assaulted the teens.

Police describe him as an English-speaking white man, 28 to 30. He is five-feet-eight to five-feet-nine in height, bald with a ginger goatee or beard and wearing a grey hoodie and jeans.

The second suspect is also described as an English-speaking white man, age 28 to 30. He was wearing a white shirt and snapback hat.

Police do not have a description of the third suspect, who was driving the car.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this robbery and these suspects to call the Ottawa Police's Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).