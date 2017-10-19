Ottawa police confirm they've located a weapon and arrested a male following an incident at Glebe Collegiate Institute that prompted a lockdown Thursday.

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board originally said the building was in "secure school" mode, but later confirmed the school was in lockdown. That's when students and staff are told to hide in their classrooms because there's an "active threat to the safety of persons in the school."

"There was a lockdown called today because we received a report that there may have been a weapon found in the community and may have been brought into the school," Principal Steve Massey said in an email.

"At no point was anyone in danger."

The weapon was found "in the community," Massey said, but didn't specify where.

The security level at the school has now been downgraded to "shelter in place," meaning the building's outer doors are secured but normal routines continue.

Police confirmed in an earlier tweet that there was no threat to public safety, and that students and staff were safe.

"These situations can be troubling and we have ensured staff are available for student support," Massey said in the email. "School will be dismissed at regular time. We will communicate more information to parents as it becomes available."

Police would not share the age of the male in custody, nor the type of weapon that was found.