Girl rescued from Gatineau fire in hospital, expected to recover

A four-year-old girl rescued from a major fire on rue Notre Dame in Gatineau Tuesday evening is on the mend in hospital and is expected to recover.

Marie-France McNicoll told Radio-Canada her daughter, Èva-Rose, didn't suffer burns, but inhaled a significant amount of smoke.

The girl is in intensive care at the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario, and has undergone three hyperbaric treatments so far. She may suffer from lung issues such as asthma later, her mother said.

Èva-Rose is expected to remain in hospital over the Easter weekend, her mother said.

A family cat died in the fire, but there were no human fatalities.