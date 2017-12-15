Gino Langevin has pleaded guilty to manslaughter after stabbing his partner to death in broad daylight outside their home in Ottawa's Carlington neighbourhood in July 2015.

Langevin made the guilty plea Thursday in Ontario Superior Court.

Gail Fawcett had been seeing Langevin for about 10 years. Fawcett, who was a member of the Aamjiwnaang First Nation near Sarnia, Ont., left behind two adult sons. (Facebook)

In front of a paramedic and neighbours, Langevin stabbed Gail Fawcett, 54, in front of the home they shared at 209 Anna Ave., just after 1 p.m. on July 21, 2015.

The paramedic had been responding to an earlier report of a man in distress.

Fawcett was rushed to hospital but died from her injuries, police said. Langevin was arrested at the scene without incident.

Her killing was Ottawa's fifth homicide of 2015.

Fawcett, whom Langevin had been seeing for about 10 years, left behind her two adult sons. She was a member of the Aamjiwnaang First Nation near Sarnia, Ont.