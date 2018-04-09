Firefighters quickly tame downtown apartment fire
A fire in a seventh-floor unit of a downtown Ottawa apartment late Sunday night was quickly managed by firefighters.
Damage limited to single unit on 7th floor of 379 Gilmour St. in Centretown
Ottawa Fire Services said in a news release they were called to 379 Gilmour St. between Bank and O'Connor streets.
When firefighters arrived around 10:45 p.m., they saw heavy black smoke coming from a unit on the seventh floor.
The fire was brought under control within a few minutes.
A 52-year-old man living in the unit was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene by paramedics.