The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board has delayed making controversial changes to its gifted program to allow staff to explore more options.

The board has been considering eliminating specialized programs for some of the youngest students in the board after a sweeping review found "students with giftedness do as well whether in the regular program or specialized program class."

The report on the review recommends an itinerant teacher position be created. The teacher would support classroom teachers in the education of gifted primary students in the regular program once specialized programs are eliminated.

Under the current proposal, gifted programs would begin in Grade 5.

At a meeting on Tuesday night, trustees voted to do the following: