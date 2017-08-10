On the heels of Ottawa saying goodbye to a massive mechanical spider and dragon-horse, Brockville is now welcoming a giant inflatable duck.

Mama Duck is floating along Brockville's waterfront Friday, before beginning her 1000 Islands tour on the weekend. The city, located on the bank of the St. Lawrence River an hour's drive south of Ottawa, is the closest that Mama will be to the capital.

She's hailed as the world's largest rubber duck, about six storeys tall and weighing over 13 tonnes. The province paid $120,000 for Mama Duck to tour parts of Ontario this summer.

Here are some of the pictures of her time in eastern Ontario, so far.

Hooray! I'm all ready to pop out of my nest tomorrow and see all my friends in @BrockvilleON @1000IslandsTour #canada150 #mybrockville pic.twitter.com/1GRYO2mt8h — @BigDuckUS

Mama is just starting to peek out to say hi to everyone in Brockville, Ontario! #MyBrockville #Canada150 #brockvillerailfan pic.twitter.com/k8N6JUFyC7 — @BigDuckUS