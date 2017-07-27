Commuters and tourists in downtown Ottawa encountered a couple of unusual creatures inhabiting the city Thursday morning.

It's all part of an Ottawa 2017 event called La Machine, which will see the two robots crawl along downtown streets beginning Thursday evening until Sunday evening.

Kumo is resting at Notre-Dame cathedral until it is awoken Thursday night. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

The first creature is a giant spider "sleeping" Thursday morning on the roof of the Notre-Dame Cathedral on Sussex Drive. The spider is being held up by a crane to avoid overloading the cathedral's roof.

The spider, called Kumo, will awaken Thursday at 8 p.m. and slowly descend the cathedral's façade.

A crane his holding up the spider so its weight won't damage the roof. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

The second is a horse-dragon named Long Ma, resting in Marion Dewar Plaza in front of Ottawa City Hall. It will wake up on Friday morning.

Both mechanical giants drew a lot of attention from passersby Thursday morning who then shared photos on Twitter.

Had to trot over to see it! Wow!Amazing! When will it come to life? #LaMachine pic.twitter.com/SNyRUUCPII — Bija Bijoux (@bijabijoux) July 27, 2017

However, not everyone was a fan of the spider's choice of a resting spot.

Are you kidding me? How is this acceptable? This is a place of worship not a stage for #LaMachine @JimWatsonOttawa @ottawaksgov pic.twitter.com/DR47c73vnz — Lydia Brownrigg (@LydiaBrownrigg) July 27, 2017

The rector for Notre-Dame Cathedral, Monsignor Daniel Berniquez, said the Archdiocese of Ottawa gave its blessing to the cathedral's participation.

Monsignor Daniel Berniquez is the rector of Ottawa's Notre-Dame Cathedral. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

"We encourage people to participate, as a church, in all the dimensions of the life of the city and in the world," said Berniquez. "So we said it's a good occasion for the church to participate … and make people happy."

La Machine's storyline is that Kumo has stolen Long Ma's wings, which are lying on the front lawn of the Supreme Court of Canada on Wellington Street.

Long Ma, which will be awoken Friday at 10 a.m. at city hall, will crawl along Ottawa roads in search of its missing wings.