A sweeping Russian ballet, a dramatic investigation ripped from the headlines and a new outdoor adventure are on tap this weekend and beyond.

1. The Ghomeshi Effect

The trial of former CBC host Jian Ghomeshi, found not guilty of sexual assault and choking in March 2016, sparked a national outpouring of raw emotion and personal stories, not to mention an honest reflection on how the legal system handles sexual violence. Some media outlets dubbed it "The Ghomeshi Effect."

Jessica Ruano, creator and director of The Ghomeshi Effect. (Sandra Abma/CBC)

"We felt it was important to be part of that conversation," said Jessica Ruano, creator and director of a new production called The Ghomeshi Effect, which is having its premiere run at The Gladstone Theatre.

"We interviewed 40 different people, some of whom have experienced sexual violence, some [who] work as lawyers. I interviewed a parole officer, support workers, anyone who had some kind of connection to this experience," said Ruano.

The result is combination of movement and drama based on the dialogue from those interviews that Ruano calls "a verbatim dance-theatre performance." The ensemble is choreographed by Amelia Griffin.

WHERE: The Gladstone Theatre, 910 Gladstone Ave. (613) 233-4523

WHEN: Jan. 19-28, Tuesday-Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday/Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m.

COST: Tickets are $38 for adults, $22 for students and can be purchased here.

Pre-show talks will be delivered by members of the Ottawa Coalition to End Violence Against Women. After the show, performers and producers will stick around to chat with the audience.

Popular Ottawa music group The Peptides will perform a benefit concert Sunday night at The Gladstone to help raise funds to bring The Ghomeshi Effect to local high schools.

2. The National Ballet of Canada's Onegin

​

'Onegin', National Ballet of Canada0:21

​It's all you'd hope for from a classical Russian ballet: lavish costumes, grand tragedy and the soaring music of Tchaikovsky.

Onegin is the story of Tatiana, a naive young country girl spurned by the fickle and aloof aristocrat Eugene Onegin — to his everlasting sorrow.

The story is based on an 1885 novel written in verse by Alexander Pushkin. The great Russian author's own life — and indeed, death — often resembled the torrid romantic pursuits described in his stories: Pushkin died in duel over his wife's honour in 1837 at the age of 37.

Greta Hodgkinson and Guillaume Côté perform in the National Ballet of Canada's Onegin. (Aleksandar Antonijevic)

Eugene Onegin was originally staged as an opera, but was transformed into a dance work by choreographer John Cranko in 1965, quickly becoming the quintessential Russian ballet complete with tears, duels, death, remorse — and a dash of fun.

The National Ballet of Canada is bringing its acclaimed version of Onegin to the stage of the NAC.

WHERE: National Arts Centre, 1 Elgin St.

WHEN: Friday and Saturday, Jan. 20, 21 at 8 p.m.

COST: Tickets start at $54 and can be purchased here.

3. Fat bikes!

Fat Bike Ottawa Trails0:34

One of the best new additions to winter living in Ottawa is the SJAM winter trail, the ski trail running alongside the Sir John A. Macdonald parkway west of downtown.

Groomed daily, it's free and runs along the Ottawa River, allowing cross-country skiers, snowshoers and now fat bikers to enjoy a part of the city that was once largely off-limits during the winter months.

Ottawa's Fresh Air Experience has set up a booth in the parking lot just east of the Champlain Bridge where they'll rent you skis, yes, but also fat bikes — those winter bicycles with big, fat tires that appear to float above the snow.

Noah Latchem will demonstrate how to ride a fat bike at the Fresh Air Experience booth in the Champlain Bridge parking lot. (Sandra Abma/CBC)

"I think they've become popular because people are always looking for new ways to ride," said Noah Latchem, who mans the booth on weekends.

"The fat bikes allow you to ride like you normally would on a mountain bike, off-track, wherever you want in the winter."

WHERE: Fresh Air Experience Booth, Champlain Bridge parking lot.

WHEN: Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

COST: $40 for half a day, $60 for a full day. (You can rent in advance by calling the store at (613) 729-3002 by the Wednesday before the weekend, or you can take your chances at the booth.)