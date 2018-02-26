It all started with a tongue-in-check tweet from the German Foreign Office.

After the German men's hockey team shocked Canada 4-3 in the semifinals of the Winter Olympics, the foreign office tweeted out a travel advisory.

"Germans in Canada should exercise a high degree of empathy," the advisory said. "Buy rounds of hot chocolate."

Travel advisory: Germans in Canada should exercise a high degree of empathy. Be nice, don’t gloat, give hugs, buy rounds of hot chocolate.



Just imagine how you would feel if Canada beat us in soccer 😱



🇩🇪 ❤️ 🇨🇦#CANGER @TeamD @CanadaFP @GermanyInCanada @KanadaBotschaft pic.twitter.com/0HlHoxMA7E — @GermanyDiplo

Now, the German Embassy in Canada is making good on their foreign office's suggestion — at least for hockey fans here in Ottawa.

Later this morning, the embassy will be setting aside any feelings of schadenfruede and offering free hot chocolate to the first 50 patrons at the Bridgehead at Sparks and Metcalfe streets.

We are following @GermanyDiplo's advice and WILL be buying rounds of hot chocolate* for Ottawans! Location, date and time: @Bridgehead at Sparks & Metcalfe, Monday, Feb. 26, 8-9am. (*up to 50 ☕️, first come first served) https://t.co/L3Ftd19AwL — @GermanyInCanada

'We know how it must feel'

The gesture is meant to show empathy — and also of goodwill between the two countries, said acting ambassador Eugen Wollfarth.

"We know how it must feel when you almost make it ... but you [don't] to get the final touch in luck," Wollfarth said.

"We have good feelings for Canada, outside hockey," he added. "Canada has a good reputation. Many people like to travel to Canada."

Germany went on to claim silver in the final — their best finish in Olympic hockey — while Canada took the bronze.

That both teams won a medal is uniting in itself, Wollfarth said.

"It's just wonderful sports, great results," he said. "And also hopefully contributing to a mutual understanding."

A representative from the embassy will be on hand between 8 and 9 a.m. to serve up the warm beverages, Wollfarth added.

"This is a possibility, in a very informal way, to have more people-to-people meetings — and help both sides in a happy way."