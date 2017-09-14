A Leeds County OPP officer pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of simple assault after a Quebec man was injured two years ago during an investigation into a motor vehicle crash.

Const. George Duke, 54, was fined $500 plus an additional $379 in restitution to the man, defence lawyer Mark Wallace confirmed in an email.

Duke had initially been charged with assault, uttering threats to cause bodily harm and forcible confinement following the September 2015 collision.

OPP said in December that a 78-year-old Quebec man had been assaulted during an investigation into the crash and had suffered "moderate injuries."

At the time of the crash, Duke had been an OPP officer for 20 years.