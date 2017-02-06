Sienna Knapp's seizures began when she was in the womb, and continued as she went from doctor's office to doctor's office with her mother Samantha, trying to find the cause.

"I was hitting walls, brick walls," Samantha Knapp said. "I couldn't find anything. I was going to doctors with the knowledge I had and educating the doctors."

It wasn't until 2009 that the genetic mutation that caused her daughter's seizures was finally discovered.

Her body doesn't digest proteins properly, creating toxic byproducts that trigger seizures. It's a form of epilepsy that's called pyrodoxine dependency.

Sienna, now 11, still has seizures, but she takes vitamin B6, or pyridoxine, to curb the symptoms.

Since her diagnosis, her family has been working with the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario and a Genome Canada-funded research team to help study the mutation, its effects and treatment.

They're heading to Parliament Hill Monday to advocate for more support for genomics and rare-disease research in Canada.

It will be Sienna's first visit to the capital.

'Diagnostic odyssey'

Knapp said their search for treatment was particularly difficult because Sienna's seizures were made worse by the drugs usually prescribed to treat them.

One doctor even accused her of inventing her daughter's condition in a bid for attention caused by a psychiatric disorder.

"You're going through this trauma with this child and all of sudden you're being blamed for that. And even talking about it is really hard, because I go back in time and I think, I cannot believe that this was the support I was getting."

The constant search for answers was exhausting, so it was like a "birthday party" when the disorder was finally diagnosed by doctors, Knapp said.

Genome Canada helps other people with rare diseases sequence their DNA in a search for treatment.

Dr. Cindy Bell is executive vice-president of corporate development for the organization and has a doctorate in human genetics.

"We do that hopefully to find a cure or a treatment to help these patients, but at least to end their diagnostic odyssey, which is the long odyssey of diagnostic tests and visits to doctors that they have to go through to determine what is wrong with them," said Bell.

Support for other families

Since the diagnosis, Samantha began seeking out other families with the same genetic disorder.

"There are many rare diseases, not just ours, and other families who have felt the isolation like we have can maybe feel some support," Samantha said.

Sienna manages the symptoms of her seizures with a combination of vitamin B pills and injections. She also has the help of a service dog. The black Labrador retriever, named Jedi, can smell trouble.

"Jedi lets us know when the seizure happens so I can get my meds quickly," Sienna explained. "Slowly, it starts to stop."

Samantha Knapp and her daughter Sienna advocate for genomics research. Sienna has a rare genetic disorder that causes severe seizures. (CBC)

Sienna's seizures can make her tongue feel numb, diminish her hearing, cause dizziness, nausea and stumbling. The more serious episodes can last two hours and knock her unconscious.

Those fully generalized seizures, when Sienna can't take a pill, require an injection of pyridoxine.

Bell said Sienna and her family are also helping researchers at CHEO by donating skin biopsies and urine.

Researchins hunt for new therapies

Izabella Pena, a researcher at CHEO's Care for Rare program, uses the family's cells to look for other therapies for epilepsy beyond the vitamin supplements Sienna's already taking.

"She has cognitive problems. There are lots of other issues associated with this disease," Pena said. "We hope if we find a better treatment we can alleviate those other effects."

Pena has invited Sienna to her lab to see her cells under a microscope.

"She loves it, so every time she comes to Ottawa, she'll go to the labs to visit the lab. They're kind of active research team members."

Sienna Knapp, 11, and her service dog Jedi are visiting Parliament Hill for the first time on Monday to show Parliamentarians the results of innovation in genomics research. (Julia Sisler/CBC)

The Care for Rare program is funded in part by Genome Canada. Samantha Knapp said it's just one example of the importance of genomics research funding in Canada — and the message they're taking to Parliamentarians.

"We're going to be trying a new drug soon, but we can't even do that without the research going," Knapp said. "My hope is that they will see the need, and they will see that it affects the community."

Bell said Genome Canada has recently launched a new contest to fund health-related research projects, made possible, in part, by renewed government funding in the 2016 federal budget.