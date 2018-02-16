WARNING: This story includes graphic details some readers may find disturbing.

After almost two weeks of proceedings, closing arguments are expected to start today in the sexual assault trial of two former University of Ottawa hockey players.

Guillaume Donovan and David Foucher are facing sexual assault charges in relation to an alleged incident at a Thunder Bay hotel in 2014. They were in town with the University of Ottawa hockey team, the Gee-Gees, at the time.

In court on Thursday, Donovan testified in French he believed the sexual contact he had with the complainant was consensual.

The complainant, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, has previously testified she was having consensual sex with one member of the team, when another two players entered the room and initiated sexual contact without her consent.

No further witnesses are expected to testify and closing arguments will begin at 9 a.m. on Friday.

